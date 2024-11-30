Algert Global LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $959,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $96,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,214.95. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

