Algert Global LLC Has $701,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.97 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

