Algert Global LLC Has $725,000 Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,123 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 17,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

agilon health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $2.10 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

