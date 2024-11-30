Algert Global LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,520 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 166.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.3 %

KD opened at $34.71 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

