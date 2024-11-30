Algert Global LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Select Medical by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,819,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,456,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Select Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

