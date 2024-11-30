Algert Global LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.