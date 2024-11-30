Algert Global LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

