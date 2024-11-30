Algert Global LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.93 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

