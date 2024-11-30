Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 501.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,517 shares of company stock worth $3,524,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

