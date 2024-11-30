Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

