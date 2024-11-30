Algert Global LLC Invests $727,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

