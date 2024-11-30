Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,194 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Stock Up 0.5 %
UPST opened at $78.79 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.