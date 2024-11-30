Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,194 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $78.79 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,506.80. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,939 shares of company stock valued at $28,887,725. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

