Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 3,779 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UI opened at $346.49 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $366.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

