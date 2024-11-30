Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 601.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 327,983 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 417.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $21,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. This represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

USLM opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $159.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Lime & Minerals

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.