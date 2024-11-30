Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 570.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.