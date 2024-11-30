Algert Global LLC Sells 110,160 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 698,622 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at $945,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 66.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 1,523.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRM opened at $12.81 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

