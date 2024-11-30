Algert Global LLC Sells 13,290 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vicor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

