Algert Global LLC Sells 318,327 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,896 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 318,327 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 3,173,817 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,179,000 after buying an additional 917,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,746 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,292,087 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.