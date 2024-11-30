Algert Global LLC Sells 53,610 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,966 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 4,928,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

