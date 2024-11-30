Algert Global LLC Sells 89,439 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,439 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,753.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 613,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after buying an additional 480,614 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 62.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 286,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -20.99%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

