Algert Global LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 14.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $978.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

