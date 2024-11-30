Algert Global LLC Takes $892,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 175.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 37.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.