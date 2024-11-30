Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,369,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 482,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dynatrace by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,319,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,997,000 after purchasing an additional 569,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

