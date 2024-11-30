Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

