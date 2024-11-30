Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTW. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

