Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) Critical Contrast

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alight and Spindle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.27 -$345.00 million ($0.48) -16.67 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spindle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.95% 5.61% 2.52% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alight and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 1 9 0 2.90 Spindle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Spindle.

Summary

Alight beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

