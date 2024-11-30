Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 1,748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
