Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$81.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$71.31 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

