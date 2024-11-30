Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$81.91 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$71.31 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The stock has a market cap of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

