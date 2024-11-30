Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$81.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.83. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.