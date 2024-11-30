AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 158.3% in November

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 108,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

