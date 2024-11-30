Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allianz

Allianz Stock Up 1.7 %

About Allianz

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Allianz has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.