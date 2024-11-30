Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 133.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $253.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

