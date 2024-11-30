Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 25.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,673,866 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
