ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.56 and traded as low as $29.09. ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 1,460 shares.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.27% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

