Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.

Alsea Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

