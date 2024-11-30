Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.
Alsea Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.
Alsea Company Profile
