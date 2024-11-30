Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

