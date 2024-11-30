American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.53 and traded as high as $103.88. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF shares last traded at $103.87, with a volume of 12,484 shares.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

