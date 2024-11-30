American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.29 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $762,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $962,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

