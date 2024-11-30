Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of COLD opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,436,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after buying an additional 3,844,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,337 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,712,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

