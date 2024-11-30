Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Amkor Technology worth $57,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after acquiring an additional 589,530 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,379,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,610,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

