Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.