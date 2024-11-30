Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $22.28. Amplify Travel Tech ETF shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 3,769 shares traded.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Travel Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 272.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

