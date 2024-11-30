Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shift4 Payments Q4 Earnings

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.