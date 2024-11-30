Analysts Set Expectations for Bandwidth FY2026 Earnings

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,455 shares of company stock valued at $75,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

