Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TVK FY2024 Earnings

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a report released on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$104.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$114.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$105.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$35.02 and a 52 week high of C$125.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TerraVest Industries

In related news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total value of C$160,416.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,134. Company insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Stories

