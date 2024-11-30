Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $148.86

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

FNV stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.76. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,452,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

