Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $89.91

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.91.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hologic by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,060,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

