Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $16.96

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Magnite has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 279.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,557.50. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $122,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,013.20. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,851. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

