Analysts Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 475,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
